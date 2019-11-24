Marlee H. Cohen April 12, 1926November 22, 2019 Marlee H. Cohen, 93, of Atco, NJ, formerly of State College, died Friday, November 22, 2019, at The Fountains in Atco, NJ. Born April 12, 1926, in Rock Island, IL, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Fannie "Faye" Hollander. In 1947 she married Herman Cohen, who preceded her in death on December 22, 2013. She is survived by two children, Bob Cohen and his wife, Regina, of Medford, NJ, Matthew Cohen, of Santa Clarita, CA; four grandchildren, Bob, Sara, Kristina and Jennifer Cohen. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother Jack Hollander. She was a 1943 graduate of Rock Island (IL) High School. She attended Iowa University. For many years, Marlee worked at the Game Store in State College. Marlee enjoyed traveling and took many international vacations with her late husband, Herman. Additionally, she was an avid reader and loved to dine out. Visitation will be from 12 until 2 p.m., on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 South Atherton Street, State College. Memorial service will follow at 2 p.m., at the funeral home, with Celebrant Jackie Hook officiating. Burial will be in Boalsburg Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 24, 2019