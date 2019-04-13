Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marlene Engle (Decker) Markham. View Sign

MARLENE (DECKER) ENGLE MARKHAM February 9, 1936April 11, 2019 Marlene "DeDe" (Decker) Engle Markham, 83, of State College, died April 11, 2019 at Fox-dale Village.Born February 9, 1936, in Williamsport, PA, she was a daughter of the late Marion Emory "Spotts" and Arlene Hitchcock Decker. She was raised in Mansfield, PA where her father was a coach of many sports at Mansfield State and eventually was Athletic Director while her mother was a teacher. While at Mansfield High, she was the head majorette, a cheerleader, and Miss Mansfield for the Pennsylvania Laurel Festival. After graduating from Mansfield High School, she attended Penn State University and graduated with a B.S. in Home EconomicsRetailing. She was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority where she was philanthropy chair and song leader. She enjoyed keeping up with her sorority sisters throughout her life. She was also a member of the Swim Club and the Retailing Club. She was twice the chair of the fashion show for the College of Home Economics Spring Weekend. She met Charles B. "Chip" Engle in State College and they were married in Mansfield on November 28, 1958. She lived with Chip in Kingston, PA and then New York City where she was a receptionist at the First National Bank. She and Chip moved back to State College where she kept busy minding her twin sons Dan and Dave. She enjoyed many social and community activities, especially playing bridge and hosting tailgates and other parties. She had a large group of cherished friends, many of whom lived in Park Forest Village. The family moved to Bedford, PA in 1968 and she raised her two boys there. She enjoyed bridge club, St. James Episcopal Church (especially the Choir), and family vacations to Hilton Head. She was involved with community theater and fashion shows while living in Bedford. She had a great singing voice and a flair for fashion. She stayed in touch with many of her Bedford friends until very recently. She eventually moved to Hilton Head and enjoyed sailing and playing golf. She and Chip were divorced in 1999. DeDe moved back to State College full-time and married Charles R. "Chuck" Markham on September 12, 2002. Chuck and DeDe enjoyed many great years of golfing at Centre Hills Country Club and at various courses in Florida during the winter months. They led an active social life in State College. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren David and Michael and with Chuck's family. She especially enjoyed attending David's basketball games. DeDe is survived by her husband, Charles R. "Chuck" Markham, of Boalsburg, PA. She is also survived by her two sons, Daniel Engle and his companion Beth Harris of Mechanicsburg, PA and David Engle and his wife Jill Engle of State College, PA along with their children David and Michael. She is also survived by her sister Kathryn Hart of Mount Joy, PA, niece Lynn McDermott and nephew Brian Hart. Later in life, she was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and she showed great grace in dealing with the progressive nature of the disease. She enjoyed spending the final three years of her life at Foxdale Village. The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to all of the staff at Foxdale Village and Grane Hospice who took care of her during the twilight of her life. Visitation will be from 2 until 4 p.m., on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton St., State College. The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, April 15, 2019, at the funeral home, with Pastor David Hersh officiating. Private burial will be at the Spring Creek Presbyterian Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Foxdale Training and Tuition Fund in her memory, 500 E Marylyn Ave, State College, PA 16801. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at

2401 S. Atherton Street

State College , PA 16801

