Marsha A. Tressler September 3, 1940 June 5, 2019 Marsha A. Tressler, 78, of Moshannon, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Born on September 3, 1940, in Moshannon, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Ivy Holt Skripek. On November 4, 1994, in Moshannon, she married Leonard R. Tressler. Leonard passed away on September 8, 2012. Marsha attended the Bald Eagle Area High School. She worked in the Housekeeping Department at the Fox Dale Village and the Quality Inn in Milesburg, before retiring. Marsha was a member of the Moshannon United Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing softball and working on puzzles. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was an avid camper, enjoying both camping in a tent and later in her camper. She looked forward to taking her camper to the grange fair each year. Marsha is survived by her two sons: Merle Nilson of Clarence, and Brian Nilson and his companion, Susan Martin, of Snow Shoe, two daughters; Lisa Smoyer and her husband, Bob, Sr, of Moshannon and Kandi Lunt of Allenwood, 10 grandchildren; Robert Smoyer, Jr, Heather Lamb, Kim Lefebvre, Mandy Price, Joshua Nilson, Ivy Lunt, Matthew Nilson, Vanessa Nilson, and Jordyn "Bug" Nilson, 15 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. Also surviving Marsha is one brother, Edward Skripek and his wife, Barbara, and one sister, Sharon Hall and her husband, Kenneth, both of Moshannon and by a very special friend, whom she enjoyed his many visits, Bud Tressler and his wife, Tammy of Runville. Along with her parents and husband, Marsha was preceded in death by her son in-law, Charles Lunt and her granddaughter, Angela Smoyer. In accordance with Marsha's wishes, there will be no public services. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Askey Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Moshannon United Methodist Church, 512 S. Moshannon Ave, Snow Shoe, PA 16874. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St. Snow Shoe. An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on June 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

