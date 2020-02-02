Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Lou "Marty" Harbison. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Martha Lou "Marty" Harbison June 22, 1935 - January 29, 2020 Martha Lou "Marty" Harbison died at peace on January 29, 2020, at Spring Harbor retirement community in Columbus, Georgia. Marty was born June 22, 1935, in Grand Junction, Colorado, where she lived until she enrolled at the University of Colorado. An accomplished musician from an early age, she studied piano, organ, and voice, excelling in all. She was awarded the prestigious Boettcher Scholarship and studied piano under Storm Bull. She married James Earl Harbison before graduating. She had met him at church, and they started dating while still in high school. They were married for over 62 years. After graduating she joined Jim in France, where he was serving with the U.S. Army. They spent three years in southwestern France. She greatly enjoyed France and learned passable French to the extent that she could hold her own against shop keepers. Wherever she was, she helped the church with playing the organ and directing the choir. She served as church organist throughout her life, beginning while she was in high school. She served as organist for the army chapel while in France, and over the years she played for Presbyterian, Episcopal, Brethren, Baptist, and Lutheran congregations. Additionally, Marty led choirs in Philadelphia; Buffalo; Baltimore; and State College, Pennsylvania. She also sang soprano or alto with performing choral groups in Philadelphia and State College. She sang with the State College Choral Society, recording a Christmas album and traveling to Europe performing with the group. Marty was the director of the Music Academy, a non-profit community music school in State College, from 1978 to 1982. She was a member of the American Guild of Organists and was active in Sigma Alpha Iota, an international music fraternity. Marty and Jim had two boys, Andrew and Robert, six granddaughters, and a great grandson. She had no siblings. A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 1100 First Avenue, Columbus, Georgia, on February 1 at 4:00 pm. Memorial gifts may be made to the Spring Harbor Foundation, 100 Spring Harbor Drive, Columbus, Georgia 31904.

