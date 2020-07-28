Martha M. (Custer) Shope November 22, 1932 July 24, 2020 Martha M. (Custer) Shope, 87, of Bellefonte, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Centre Crest Nursing Home. Born on November 22, 1932, in Wingate, she was the daughter of the late Joseph B. and Florence B. (Estright) Alexander. In Lock Haven, in 1948, she married her beloved husband, Robert L. Shope, who preceded her in death on February 1, 2005, after sharing 57 years of marriage together. Martha attended Bellefonte High School. She dedicated her life to taking care of her home and raising her family, a job that she was proud to do. She is survived by one daughter, Connie Shope, of Harrisburg. Also surviving are three sisters, Janet Lose, of Bellefonte, JoAnne Beck, of Bush Hollow, and Judy Dyke (Gary), of Julian, and one brother, Donald B. Alexander (Barb), of Pleasant Gap. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Ricky Shope, on December 25, 1995, and one brother, Richard Alexander. Martha attended Faith United Methodist Church in Bellefonte. She was an avid card player. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Martha's memory to Faith United Methodist Church at 512 Hughes Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com
