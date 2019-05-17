Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Mae Lucas "Marty" Fenstermacker. View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

Martha "Marty" Mae Lucas Fenstermacker May 21, 1926 May 15, 2019 Martha Mae Lucas Fenster- macker, 92, born in Boggs Township, on May 21, 1926. Martha was the daughter of the late Alfred J. Lucas and Martha Mae Poorman Lucas. She married Robert M. Fenstermacker on April 19, 1947. He predeceased her on July 19, 1982. Martha is survived by two sons, Roy J. Fenstermacker, of Julian, and Carl D. Fenstermacker (Susan), of Bellefonte. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Martha Ann Lucas, son-in-law, William Lucas, granddaughter, Sharon L. Lucas, grandson, Matthew Fenstermacker, five brothers, and two sisters. She was the last of her generation. Martha was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed an occasional game of BINGO. There will be a public viewing held on Monday, May 20, 2019, from 10-11am, at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. at 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte. Funeral services will immediately follow at the funeral home at 11am with Pastor Kathleen Danley officiating. Burial will follow at Centre County Memorial Park in State College. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Resident's Fund at Centre Crest at 502 E. Howard Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family at

