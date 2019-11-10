Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Margaret "Mitzi" Dailey. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Send Flowers Obituary

Martha "Mitzi" Margaret Dailey March 30, 1934November 8, 2019 Martha "Mitzi" Margaret Dailey, 85, of Boals- burg, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at her home. Born March 30, 1934, in Altoona, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Elizabeth Buckreis, and raised by the late Warren and Martha VanZandt. On June 21, 1954, she married Fred E. Dailey of Altoona, who survives at home. In addition to her husband, Mitzi is survived by her loving children, Rebecca Dwyer of Bellefonte, Wendy Johnson and her husband Benji of Tyrone, Connie Williams and Ron McElfresh of Pleasant Gap, Fred Dailey II and his wife Bonnie of Boalsburg, and Jennifer Schoch and her husband Joe of Bellefonte; her grandchildren who she loved very much, Erin Prosser, Shannon Dwyer, Tipperary Hogue, Ryan Dwyer, Jamie Johnson Hamilton, Benjamin Johnson, Robby Johnson, Abby Williams Goheen, Hunter McElfresh, Jared Dailey, Oliver Dailey, Taylor Schoch and Lindsey Schoch; twelve great-grandchildren; a brother, Joseph Buckreis, and a sister, Grace "Skip" Buckreis. Mitzi was preceded in death by three brothers, Fred, Ralph, and Thomas, and four sisters, Betty Jean, Ruth Ann, Nancy and Mary. Mitzi was a graduate of Altoona High School. She worked for thirty years at Penn State as a secretary with Labor Studies and Industrial Relations. She was of the Catholic Faith. Mitzi enjoyed watching mysteries, going to the beach and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She also loved decorating and celebrating, Halloween being her all-time favorite! Friends will be received Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 6-7:30 pm at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton Street, State College PA 16801. A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 7:30 pm at the Koch Funeral Home, with Father Charlie Amershek officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Mount Nittany Health Breast Care Center at

