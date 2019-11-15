Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Miller Conner. View Sign Service Information Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home 201 Spring Street Milesburg , PA 16853 (814)-355-7551 Funeral service 11:00 AM Bald Eagle Valley Community United Methodist Church 111 Runville Road Bellefonte , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Martha Miller Conner April 5, 1943November 14, 2019 Martha (Miller) Conner, 76, of Bellefonte, surrounded by her family passed away, on November 14, 2019 at Centre Crest. Martha was born on April 5, 1943, in Bellefonte, a daughter of the late Basil C. and Bess M. Haupt Miller. On June 29, 2001 she married Ray L. Conner who survives at home in Bellefonte. Also surviving are her children, Steven J. McKinley of State College, Robin M. (Greg) Erb of Beaver Springs, Jeffry L.( Jennifer) McKinley of Howard, Heather L.Cole of Howard and Laura S. Ault of Lamar; stepchildren Stephanie (Thomas) Menges, Tiffany (Andy) Shultz, and Darren (Doris) Conner; 19 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Martha is also survived by her sisters Mona J. Sharkey of Lewes, DE , Gail E. Benner of Bellefonte, Dorothy N. Surovec of Snow Shoe, Michelle Burris of rural Bellefonte and her brother, Glenn Scott Miller of Dothan, AL. Martha had worked at C-Cor, in State College before her retirement. She was of the Protestant faith. She enjoyed gardening, baking (especially apple pies), music, dancing and she loved her cats. Most of all she enjoyed being with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Larry Miller and her sister Glenda Miller. There will be no public visitation. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Bald Eagle Valley Community United Methodist Church, 111 Runville Road, Bellefonte at 11 AM. with Pastor Ronald E. Baker officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to PAWS, 1401 Trout Road, State College, PA 16801, in Memory of Martha (Miller) Conner. Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home, 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at

