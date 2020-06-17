Martin G. Kosut January 24, 1956 ~ June 15, 2020 Martin G. Kosut, 64 of West Leech- burg, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family, Monday, June 15, 2020, after his courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Born January 24, 1956 in Denver, he was the son of the late Martin A. and Betty (Kenney) Kosut. Marty grew up in Philipsburg and was a 1974 graduate of Philipsburg-Osceola High School. From 1972-1996, he began his working career at Riverside Markets as a produce stock boy working his way up through the corporate management offices at Penn Traffic. In 1996-1998, Marty became an Assistant Manager with Walmart. Then the next 20 years (1999-2019), he finished out his career as a Senior Center Manager with Fed Ex Office. Marty was deeply admired by his peers and coworkers. He had an infectious personality and work ethic and he always went out of his way to help others. Marty was an avid bowler at Clearfield Lanes who earned various rings for his 299, 300 and even an 800 series of games. Other enjoyments Marty had were golfing, lawn care and detailing his vehicles. He was preceded in death by his parents Martin A. and Betty Kosut. He is survived by his wife, Lynnette, and celebrated 21 years of marriage; sons, Joshua Kosut and his wife, Crystal of Philipsburg and Lucas Kosut of Kadena Air Force Base in Okinawa, Japan; brother, Kenneth A. Kosut and his wife, Lisa of Munson; grandchildren, Megan, Jake, Tatum, Asher, Canaan. There will a celebration of his life on Saturday, June 27th at 2 PM at his home. To RSVP and for questions please email kosutmarty@gmail.com. Arrangements entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington. Online condolences can be made at www.rjslater.com. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made in Martin's name to http://support.pancan.org/goto/kosut or call 877-573-9971.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jun. 17, 2020.