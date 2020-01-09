Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martin Rishel. View Sign Service Information Daughenbaugh Funeral Home Inc 228 S Pennsylvania Ave Centre Hall , PA 16828 (814)-364-1099 Send Flowers Obituary

Martin C. Rishel November 15, 1933 ~ January 7, 2020 Martin C. Rishel, 86, of Belle ville, formerly of Centre Hall, entered his Heavenly home on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Valley View Haven in Belleville. Born in Madisonburg, on November 15, 1933, he was the son of the late M. L. Robert and Ruth (Caris) Rishel. On October 4, 1951, in Centre Hall, he married Doris M. Steiger who survives in Belleville. Martin attended Gregg Township High School. He was a member of the Sprucetown United Methodist Church. In 1997, he retired as store manager for Goodyear Tire Company in State College after 35 years of service. Prior to working for Goodyear, he worked at Wolf's Furniture and also hauled cars out of Wisconsin for Kenosha Auto Transport.Martin enjoyed collecting old toys and the friendships he made with other collectors. He could be found reading the newspaper and especially liked his comics. Martin is survived by his wife, three daughters, Yvonne Glotzbach and her husband, David, of Burgettstown, Melinda Meyers and her husband, Jim, of Centre Hall, and Michelle Houck and her husband, Steve, of Pleasant Gap, four grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Martin is also survived by one brother, Bob Rishel, of Latrobe and two sisters, Miriam Breon, of Spring Mills and Mary Isobel Hosterman, of Aaronsburg. In addition to his parents, Martin was preceded in death by an infant brother. Friends and family will be received on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 10 am to 12 noon at the Daughenbaugh Funeral Home in Centre Hall. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 12 noon at the funeral home, with Pastor Gerald Peachey officiating. Burial will follow at the Reformed & Lutheran Cemetery in Centre Hall. In Martin's honor, memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Danville, Inc., PO Box 300, Danville, PA 17821. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 228 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Centre Hall, PA 16828. An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available

Martin C. Rishel November 15, 1933 ~ January 7, 2020 Martin C. Rishel, 86, of Belle ville, formerly of Centre Hall, entered his Heavenly home on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Valley View Haven in Belleville. Born in Madisonburg, on November 15, 1933, he was the son of the late M. L. Robert and Ruth (Caris) Rishel. On October 4, 1951, in Centre Hall, he married Doris M. Steiger who survives in Belleville. Martin attended Gregg Township High School. He was a member of the Sprucetown United Methodist Church. In 1997, he retired as store manager for Goodyear Tire Company in State College after 35 years of service. Prior to working for Goodyear, he worked at Wolf's Furniture and also hauled cars out of Wisconsin for Kenosha Auto Transport.Martin enjoyed collecting old toys and the friendships he made with other collectors. He could be found reading the newspaper and especially liked his comics. Martin is survived by his wife, three daughters, Yvonne Glotzbach and her husband, David, of Burgettstown, Melinda Meyers and her husband, Jim, of Centre Hall, and Michelle Houck and her husband, Steve, of Pleasant Gap, four grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Martin is also survived by one brother, Bob Rishel, of Latrobe and two sisters, Miriam Breon, of Spring Mills and Mary Isobel Hosterman, of Aaronsburg. In addition to his parents, Martin was preceded in death by an infant brother. Friends and family will be received on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 10 am to 12 noon at the Daughenbaugh Funeral Home in Centre Hall. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 12 noon at the funeral home, with Pastor Gerald Peachey officiating. Burial will follow at the Reformed & Lutheran Cemetery in Centre Hall. In Martin's honor, memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Danville, Inc., PO Box 300, Danville, PA 17821. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 228 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Centre Hall, PA 16828. An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available atwww.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Jan. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close