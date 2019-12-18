Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martin S. Berry. View Sign Service Information Plank, Stitt & Stevens Funeral Home 421 Montgomery St Hollidaysburg , PA 16648 (814)-695-1551 Send Flowers Obituary

Martin Stanley Berry March 18, 1950 - Dec. 14, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Martin Stanley Berry announces his passing on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the age of 69. Born in New Kensington, Pennsylvania on March 18, 1950, Martin was most recently living in the Assisted Living Facility of Homewood at Martinsburg. Martin graduated from Parkersburg High School, Parkersburg, WV in 1968. Following graduation, Martin enlisted in the US Navy and pursued training in the culinary trade. Assigned to various aircraft carriers and submarine rescue vessels, Martin enjoyed exploring the Mediterranean and other ports of call. After his tour ended, Martin continued his service through the Naval Reserves. Returning to civilian life following his tour, Martin pursued a degree in business at Suffolk University, Boston, MA. Upon graduation, Martin worked for several firms in the Boston area. He transitioned into the role of an auditor for the US Government, Department of Defense. His employment took him to assignments in Boston, California and Washington DC, from where he retired in 2005 as a Senior Program Manager of the Defense Contract Audit Agency. Martin settled into Zion, PA upon retirement and was very active with the Elks Lodge #1094 in Bellefonte, PA, contributing his culinary talents to their fundraisers. Martin enjoyed opening day trout fishing in PA with his father and brothers and survived all of the shenanigans that ensued. Martin is survived by his mother, Janice Berry of Homewood at Martinsburg; brothers, Michael (Lynn) of Hillsborough, NJ, and Don of Nashville, TN; and sister, Linda Conway of Hollidaysburg. He is predeceased by his father, Stanley and brother, Greg. Martin will be missed by his many nieces, nephew, grand nieces and nephews, cousins, and his pals at the Elks Lodge #1094 in Bellefonte, PA. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date. Arrangements by Plank, Stitt & Stevens Funeral Home, 421 Montgomery St., Hollidaysburg, PA,

Martin Stanley Berry March 18, 1950 - Dec. 14, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Martin Stanley Berry announces his passing on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the age of 69. Born in New Kensington, Pennsylvania on March 18, 1950, Martin was most recently living in the Assisted Living Facility of Homewood at Martinsburg. Martin graduated from Parkersburg High School, Parkersburg, WV in 1968. Following graduation, Martin enlisted in the US Navy and pursued training in the culinary trade. Assigned to various aircraft carriers and submarine rescue vessels, Martin enjoyed exploring the Mediterranean and other ports of call. After his tour ended, Martin continued his service through the Naval Reserves. Returning to civilian life following his tour, Martin pursued a degree in business at Suffolk University, Boston, MA. Upon graduation, Martin worked for several firms in the Boston area. He transitioned into the role of an auditor for the US Government, Department of Defense. His employment took him to assignments in Boston, California and Washington DC, from where he retired in 2005 as a Senior Program Manager of the Defense Contract Audit Agency. Martin settled into Zion, PA upon retirement and was very active with the Elks Lodge #1094 in Bellefonte, PA, contributing his culinary talents to their fundraisers. Martin enjoyed opening day trout fishing in PA with his father and brothers and survived all of the shenanigans that ensued. Martin is survived by his mother, Janice Berry of Homewood at Martinsburg; brothers, Michael (Lynn) of Hillsborough, NJ, and Don of Nashville, TN; and sister, Linda Conway of Hollidaysburg. He is predeceased by his father, Stanley and brother, Greg. Martin will be missed by his many nieces, nephew, grand nieces and nephews, cousins, and his pals at the Elks Lodge #1094 in Bellefonte, PA. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date. Arrangements by Plank, Stitt & Stevens Funeral Home, 421 Montgomery St., Hollidaysburg, PA, stevensfamilyfuneralhomes.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Dec. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close