Marvin L. Mitchell
April 21, 1936 - November 13, 2020
State College, Pennsylvania - Marvin L. Mitchell, 84, formerly of Lewistown, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020, at AristaCare at Hearthside in State College.
Born April 21, 1936 in Bellefonte, he was the son of the late James and Sarah (Johnson) Mitchell. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by 3 former wives, a son, Mark Mitchell, a great-granddaughter, Eva Interiano, and a sister, Jean.
Marvin is survived by his loving children, Sharon Beaver, of Bellefonte, James Mitchell, of Lewistown, Stacy Mitchell, of South Carolina, John Mitchell and wife Bobbie, of Michigan, and Leslie Treaster and husband Josh of Lewistown; siblings that survive: James Mitchell and wife Kathy, and Rodney Mitchell and wife Judy, all of Bellefonte; 14 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.
Marvin was employed as an HVAC technician at Johnson's Plumbing and Heating in Lewistown for 27 years until his retirement. Later in life, he was employed as a tree trimmer for Tom St. John's Tree Trimming Service. He was an avid fisherman, and loved his dogs very much. His family meant so much to him, and he will certainly always be remembered as a great father.
A visitation will be held from 6-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday November 18, 2020 at The King-Barr Funeral Home LLC & Crematory, 120 Logan Street, Lewistown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marvin's memory are respectfully encouraged to: ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund, 530 Montour Blvd, Suite B, Bloomsburg, PA 17815.
