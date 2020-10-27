Mary Ann Fosmire May 14, 1939-October 24, 2020 Mary Ann Fosmire, 81, of State College, died Saturday, October 24, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Born May 14, 1939, in Coudersport, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Frances Zot Costa. On August 21, 1965 she married Gary James Fosmire, who survives. In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Jennifer Lynn Albertson and her husband Brett of Raleigh, NC, Christian James Joseph Fosmire and his wife Gwyn of State College, and Michael Joseph Fosmire and his wife Felicia of Lafayette, IN; three siblings, Joseph Costa, Thomas Costa, and Elizabeth Raup, all of Coudersport; five grandchildren, Wesley Farrell, Nathanial Albertson, and Aaron, Henry, and Cory Fosmire; and three great-grandchildren, Freya, Phoenix and Gryffin Albertson. Mary Ann earned her bachelor's degree from Penn State University, a master's degree in nutrition from the University of California, Berkeley, and did further post-graduate work at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She worked as a laboratory technician and instructor for Penn State University for over twenty years. Mary Ann was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. She was an avid knitter, crafter, wonderful cook, and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Visitation will be Thursday, October 29, 2020, 5-7 pm, at Koch Funeral Home, State College. There will be a memorial service to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the charity of your choice
