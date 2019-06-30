Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann Lucas. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Ann Lucas April 10, 1940June 26, 2019 Mary Ann Lucas, 79, of State College passed away June 26, 2019. She was born April 10, 1940 in Glassport, Pennsylvania to Harvey and Bernetta Kill. Her father owned the local pharmacy where Mary Ann worked at the soda fountain. She displayed the old penny scale and cherished chemist bottles from Kill's Pharmacy in the home she shared with her husband, Steve Garban. Mary Ann graduated from Penn State University in 1962 after 3 1/2 years with a degree in liberal arts. While at the university she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and was named PSU homecoming queen in 1960. She had a long and notable career as an interior designer. She worked for Tom Horner Interiors and Lush Brothers before running her own business. In addition to the many local homes she lovingly designed, Mary Ann completed well recognized commercial work for the Nittany Lion Inn, Hintz Alumni Center and the Penn Stater. She also volunteered for the Prison Society. Mary Ann was a gracious, generous and kind woman, who enjoyed long close friendships, bridge, puzzles, and sudoku. She was modest and would not like our saying this, but she was brilliant and stunning too. She loved dancing, politics, studying the Merck manual, cooking and especially getting to know new people. Her incisive and interesting conversation always broke the ice in a gathering. She maintained her kind and generous nature despite suffering from dementia. Mary Ann is survived by her husband of 19 years, Steve Garban, daughter, Paige Lucas, son, Jeff Lucas, his wife, Mary Kate, grandchildren Caleb and Elizabeth, brother-in-law Buzz Murphy, and niece Betsy Dreibelbis. Mary Ann is also survived by her first husband, Rich Lucas. She is predeceased by her sister, Gertrude Murphy and her niece, Kathy Yateman. Visitation will be held from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m., on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton Street, State College. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on July 6, 2019 at the funeral home, with Celebrant Jackie Hook officiating. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to your favorite Penn State scholarship or fund in memory of Mary Ann Lucas. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at

