Mary Ann Miller May 2, 1938 March 5, 2019 Mary Ann Miller of State College, PA, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2019. Mary Ann was born in 1938, the oldest daughter of the late Francis Xavier and Anna Davin Ganter. She and her loving sisters and brother were raised on a beautiful small farm in the South Hills of Pittsburgh, PA where they enjoyed riding horses and swimming. She attended St. Francis Academy, a private school in the South Hills where her kindness and intelligence began to blossom. Her excellence in school contributed to her acceptance to both Carnegie Mellon University and Penn State University where she received a Bachelor's degree in Business and a minor in Accounting. During her senior year at Penn State University she was voted Outstanding Independent Woman of the Year. She furthered her education by becoming a Certified Public Accountant. In 1960, she married Thomas E. Broeren, who preceded her in death in 1992. During her marriage, she had two sons, Tom and Jack. She spent her time focused on family and work. Mary Ann loved vacationing with her family at their home on the shores of Chautauqua Lake, NY. She believed that Chautauqua Lake provided a positive and healthy environment where family and friends could spend quality time together. She described it as her favorite place on earth. Her successful business career began with her contributions in the field of accounting as an executive with Price Waterhouse, David Weis, National Record Mart, and Unimart, Inc. She also developed her own private accounting firm and she took on the responsibility to teach accounting at Penn State University. She believed that teaching was the most rewarding part of her career. She also enjoyed playing piano, golf, boating, water skiing, snow skiing, gardening and attending Penn State sports events. In 1981 she married the Reverend Robert M. A. L. Miller, who also preceded her in death in 2008. She welcomed Bob and his sons into her life. During their marriage, they fell in love with the spirit and members of Grace Lutheran Church where Bob was the Pastor. Their love for Chautauqua Lake continued to foster positive relationships where she spent time with their extended family, and friends. One of Mary Ann's most admired acts of kindness was when she devoted a period of her life to help her husband, Bob battle terminal brain cancer. She surrounded and enriched Bob with much love and her wonderful spirit. Mary Ann retired as Vice President of Unimarts, Inc in 2010, but continued to teach accounting at Penn State University until 2012. After retirement Mary Ann was challenged as she battled Dementia. She did not let this disease destroy her, rather her wonderful spirit shined. She was supported by her son Tom, her sisters and their husbands, her brother and his sons, and her friends from her Church. She was able to enjoy most of her retirement years at Chautauqua Lake with family and friends. Those who knew her stated, "Mary Ann was a great woman, who was beautiful, kind and intelligent." That is how we will all remember her. Mary Ann is survived by her son, Tom Broeren and his family of State College, her son, Jack Broeren and his family of Mt. Lebanon; her sister, Marjorie Scholtz and her family of Fox Chapel, her sister, Grace Anderson and her family of Mt. Lebanon; her brother, Fran Ganter, and his family of State College; and Bob's sons and their families. Mary Ann will be missed by her children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life and Memorial Service will begin with visitation at 1 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, followed by the Memorial Service to be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday April 27, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church, 205 S. Garner St, State College. Mary Ann requested donations in her name go to Grace Lutheran Church a place which provided her with spirit, love and friendship. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at

