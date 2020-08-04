Mary Ann Thomas Mary Ann Thomas, age 55, of State College, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on August 1, 2020, at The Landings in State College, PA. Born in Bellefonte, PA, she was the daughter of the late Gary Jerome Thomas and Florabelle Catherine (Jacobs) Thomas, who currently resides in Milesburg, PA. Mary Ann was cared for with the utmost devotion and compassion through the years by The Arc of Centre County. Our family is so grateful to all of the staff at the Arc for the loving environment they provided Mary Ann from the time she started at Woodruff House until she most recently lived at The Landings. Both her caretakers' long term presence and her dear friend and housemate, Leslie, helped Mary Ann feel safe and comfortable. We also wish to thank the staff from SKILLS of Central PA, where she attended their day program for more than 30 years. Mary Ann loved to attend SKILLS, which she called "work school." Lastly we greatly appreciate Medi-Home Hospice and the care they provided Mary Ann and our family over the last 2 months. Mary Ann was a fast food enthusiast; McDonald's and Chick-fil-A topped her list. She also enjoyed car rides, listening to music, and sitting on the patio at the Landings. She especially liked grape juice and Dr. Pepper. In addition to her mother, Florabelle, she is survived by two brothers, Timothy of Audubon, PA, and John (Becky), of Dayton, OH, and their children, Benjamin and Madeline, and one sister, Nancy Kutches (Paul), of Bellefonte, and their sons, Stephen and Garret. Friends and family are welcome to a drive-by viewing for Mary Ann and her family on Friday, August 7, 2020, from 10-11am, at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc., 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte. Please use specific directions below. To comply with COVID-19 regulations, PLEASE always remain in your vehicle, no exceptions! Turn on W. Lamb Street between Bellefonte Elementary School and St. John's Episcopal Church, make a left on Locust Lane and at the top of the hill, turn right into the parking lot at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. Funeral services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent in memory of Mary Ann to The Arc of Centre County, Al-Can Fund, 1840 N. Atherton St., State College, PA 16803. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com
