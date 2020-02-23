Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann White. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Ann White December 14, 1952-February 21, 2020 Mary Ann White, 67, of Tyrone passed away Friday February 21, 2020 at home after a brief illness. She was born December 14, 1952 in Altoona, a daughter of Gwin W. and Isabelle (Kaspick) Rumberger. She was twice married first to Stanley O. Root who preceded her in death in 1987. She then was married to Robert T. White on February 27, 1997 in Winchester, Virginia. Surviving are her husband, a daughter Amy M. (Root) Case and husband Thomas of Birmingham, two grandchildren; Tristan C. and Chloe A. Case, a sister Nancy J. (Rumberger) of Sprague of Tustin, California and a brother, James D. Rumberger of Tyrone. She was preceded in death by her son John D. Root and a brother John W. Rumberger. She retired in 2011 from Josten's, State College as a photo editor following 30 years service. She was a lifetime member of St. Matthew Catholic Church. Mary enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved to travel and visit new places. She had a great love for animals. She was a very caring person who wanted to make everyone feel welcome in her life. Memorial services will be held Saturday March 7, 2020 at 2 P.M. at Feller Memorial Home with Fr. Jozef Kovacik officiating. Friends will be received at the funeral home from 1 P.M. until the time of services. Memorial gifts may be made to ALSAC/ , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. (

