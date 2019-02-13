Mary Anne Fleming Mary Anne Fleming (nee Beezer) died Sunday evening, February 10 2019. She was 87 years old and had been in failing health for several years. Prior to moving to Riverwoods, Mary Anne lived for over 50 years in Milton PA, where she and her late husband, David M. Fleming, raised three children: Anne Patricia, New York, NY; Robert Miller, Atlanta, GA; and Mary Margaret Cooley, Montoursville, PA. Mary Anne also cherished her daughter-in-law Pamela Fleming, and son-in-law, Marc B. Cooley, and three grandchildren: Edmund R. Cooley, Megan E. Cooley, and Margaret R. Fleming. Mary Anne is also survived by four sisters and two brothers-in-law: Elizabeth Fetzer, Sarah Shirk, Patricia and Joseph Bellwoar, and Georgette and William Healy, as well as dozens of nieces and nephews. Mary Anne was preceded in death by her husband, David, her mother and father, Anne and Herbert Beezer, and her brother, Herbert M. Beezer Jr. Mary Anne graduated from Bellefonte High School in 1949. She was the first member of her family to attend college, graduating from Penn State University in 1953 with a BA in Journalism. She also completed graduate studies at Bucknell and Bloomsburg universities. Mary Anne worked her entire life before retiring as a journalist and newspaper reporter and editor. She started after college at WMAJ AM radio in State College. She worked as a news reporter at the Milton Standard in Milton and was named editor in chief of the Union County Journal in Lewisburg, where she retired in 1985. She was a member of the Milton Historical Society sand served as a board member of Saint Joseph's Parish in Milton and the Milton Public Library. Mary Anne enjoyed golf (Wynding Brook Ladies Champion in 1975); bridge, opera (a lifetime member of the Metropolitan Opera Guild in New York); gardening, and travel. She held lifetime season tickets for Penn State football. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , 1948 E. Third Street, Williamsport, PA 17701. Funeral services are planned for Monday, February 18, at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church, Milton. Service times will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front Street Milton. Send online condolences at DaleRanck.com.
Dale Ranck Funeral & Cremation Care
125 N Front St
Milton, PA 17847
(570) 742-4561
Published in Centre Daily Times on Feb. 13, 2019