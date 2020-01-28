Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Anne Rohrer Raudenbush. View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Anne (Rohrer) Raudenbush March 11, 1938 January 25, 2020 Mary Anne Raudenbush (nee Rohrer), 81, of Bellefonte, was called to Heaven to join her husband, Wilmer, on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Centre Crest Nursing Home. Born on March 11, 1938 in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary Delores (Dugan) Rohrer. Mary Anne lived most of her life in the Holmesburg section of Philadelphia before moving to Bellefonte in 2010. On May 2, 1959, she married her beloved husband, Wilmer Washington Raudenbush, II, who preceded her in death on April 27, 1995, after sharing 36 years of marriage together. Mary Anne was a 1954 graduate of John W. Hallahan Catholic High School. She dedicated her life to taking care of her home and raising her family, a job that she was proud to do. She is survived by her five children, Mary Alice (John Swarner), Melanie (William Muse), Mark (Tessi), Martin (Joanna) and Matthew (Amy). She was a devoted grandmother to Matthew (Samantha) and Jordan Raudenbush, Melynda Beam and Kyle Raudenbush, and Justin, Erica (Caleb Johnson), Brandon, and Dylan Muse. She was also the loving great-grandmother to Kloee and Brogan Raudenbush, Maximillian Johnson, and Braxton Raudenbush. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Patsy, and brother, Franny. Mary Anne enjoyed the theatre, seeing shows at the Walnut Street Theatre for over 20 years, reading mystery and suspense novels, watching old movies, and singing. Her music tastes were very eclectic, and while residing at Centre Crest, she enjoyed performing in shows with the choir. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 10am, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church at 134 E. Bishop Street, Bellefonte, with Father George Jakopac officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary Anne's memory to Centre Crest Women's Auxiliary at 502 E. Howard Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823, with Attention Women's Auxiliary" noted. Online condolences may be made to the family at

