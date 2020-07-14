Mary B. "Molly" Whaley July 14, 1922-December 25, 2019 Mary B. "Molly" Whaley passed away on December 25, 2019 at Foxdale Village in State College, Pennsylvania. Mary was born on July 14, 1922 in Ann Arbor, Michigan to Professor John W. Bradshaw (professor of Mathematics at the University of Michigan) and Helen Alden Bradshaw. Mary spent two years studying in Europe while her father was on sabbatical the first spent primarily in Germany (1930-1931), the second in Switzerland (1938-1939). She then graduated from the University High School in Ann Arbor in 1940. She attended Swarthmore College for two years (1941, 1942) and left after her sophomore year to return to the University of Michigan where she received her B.A. in Sociology in June, 1944. She was a member of the Chi Omega sorority. After graduating from the University of Michigan, she joined the WAVES, and, as the last regular officers class, was sent to Naval Reserve Midshipmen's School in Northampton, Massachusetts. She was commissioned an Ensign, and after receiving training at Smith College, was a Communications Officer assigned to the Communications Annex in Washington, D.C. Her unit received a Naval Unit Commendation for their work on breaking the Japanese code. In September, 1945, she was transferred to the Army School for Personnel Services in Lexington, VA for further training and then after V-J Day, she was assigned to the Naval Hospital at Great Lakes in the Welfare and Recreation Department. She was discharged in June, 1946. Beginning in September, 1947, Mary did post-graduate work at the Graduate School of Social Work at the University of Southern California in the Social Work School and did field work at a camp for problem boys. She worked as a social worker, worked for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, and did volunteer work. She was an avid tennis player, guitar player, reader. She loved spending summers at the family cottage in Bay View, Michigan which became the place for family gatherings with four generations gathering together in recent years. She was preceded in death by her brother John Alden Bradshaw. She is survived by her three children - John Whaley (Nancy) of Port Charlotte, Florida; Margaret Klocinski (Jim) of Saline, Michigan; and David Whaley of Arlington, Virginia. She is also survived by six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the wonderful, professional, and caring nursing staff at Foxdale Village as well as her many friends there who made her life comfortable and enjoyable.



