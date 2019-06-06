MARY BETH HOUTZ Feb. 26, 1970 June 4, 2019 Mary Beth Houtz, 49, of State College, formerly of Bellefonte, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Born on February 26, 1970, in Bellefonte, she was the daughter of J. Richard and Marilyn (McKinley) Houtz, who reside in Bellefonte. Mary Beth attended the Rainbow School and continued her education and completed her certificate from State College Area School District in 1991. She attended Skills daily and was a poster child for The Arc of Centre County's Bike Hike. Mary Beth loved to dance and listen to music. She would greet everyone with a big hug and a smile. In addition to her parents, she is survived by two sisters, Margaret "Peggi" Irvin-Houtz of Bellefonte, and Molly Detwiler (Barry Detwiler, Sr.) of Bellefonte. Also surviving are her niece and nephews, Samuel, Sarah and Sean Irvin, and Michael and Alan Detwiler. Friends will be received on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 9-11am at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 134 E. Bishop Street, Bellefonte. Funeral mass will be held at 11am at the church with Father George Jakopac officiating. Burial will follow at Centre County Memorial Park in State College. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. of Bellefonte. The family would like to express their gratitude for all the wonderful care she received from the staff at The Arc of Centre County and Skills. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Arc of Centre County at 1840 N. Atherton Street, State College, PA 16803. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on June 6, 2019