Mary Bird Harvey Mary Bird Harvey, 91, a long-time resident of State College, passed away September 20, 2020 at Wynwood House, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in 1929 in Atlanta, Georgia, a daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Hyde) Horner, and was raised in Newport News, Virginia and Thomaston, Georgia. Mary graduated from R. E. Lee High School, Thomaston, Georgia. She was her class Valedictorian and a standout tennis player who competed in the Georgia state high school tournament. Mary received her BA from Wesleyan College in history. While at Wesleyan, she met Henry B. Harvey, Jr., whom she wed in 1950. Mary and Henry then moved to State College, where they raised three children. She received her MA degree from Penn State in anthropology. Mary worked for many years at Penn State's Pattee Library and Old Main, retiring as Development Research Manager in 1993. Mary was a kind and exceptionally thoughtful and generous person. She enjoyed playing the piano, tennis, baking, gardening, and genealogy, but most of all, her family. Mary loved animals and in later years enjoyed sitting on her porch and appreciating the nature around her. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church as well as several historical and genealogical societies. Mary is survived by a daughter, Janice Hess and her husband, Carl; two sons, Chip and his wife, Evelyn, and Kenneth and his wife, Olena. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and two nieces and a nephew with whom she grew up. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, her sister, Frances (Horner) Middlebrooks, and a granddaughter. A private family service will be held at a later date. Mary will join her husband in interment at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. The family appreciates Mary's caregivers who helped her late in her life. Condolences can be sent to the family via Heintzelman Funeral Home or online at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers or contributions, please perform a deed of kindness in Mary's memory.