Mary C. Kochik April 4, 1922-December 18, 2019 Mary C. Kochik, previously of Snow Shoe, PA, born April 4, 1922, passed away on December 18, 2019 in Gloucester, VA. She graduated from Cooper High School in Cooper Township, PA. She was employed at Erie Technological Products as a Quality Control Specialist. Mary is the widow of George D. Kochik. She was born to the late Andrew and Catherine Kuzilla. She is preceded in death by her sister Ann Fytrik and brother Joseph Kuzilla. She is survived by her brother Paul and his wife Evelyn Kuzilla of Mentor, OH and sister Irene and her husband Richard Granite of San Antonio, FL. With her spouse of 53 years, she raised four daughters, Bernadine O'Leary, TN, Joan Murdaugh, VA, Carole Riser, FL, Kathleen and her husband Edward Magulick, PA, ten grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren and two nephews, Richard and Brian Granite. She will be remembered by her family for delicious meals, wonderful desserts, and love of her flower gardens. She and her husband very much enjoyed spending time at the beach. To their delight, they discovered the sport of surf fishing in Nags Head, NC and returned often. She was a devout Catholic and deeply cherished her faith. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 1:30 PM Monday, December 23 at St. Edward's Catholic Church in Richmond, VA. Viewing will take place between 9:30 AM and 10:30 AM Friday, December 27 at Heintzelman Funeral Home in St. College, PA with interment to follow at Centre County Memorial Park.

