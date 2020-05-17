Mary Catherine Carper
Mary Catherine Carper October 7, 1932-May 15, 2020 Mary Catherine Carper, 87, of State College, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at Elmcroft Of State College, with her three children by her side. Born October 7, 1932, in Graysville, she was the daughter of the late Clark and Harriet Judy Harpster. On November 6, 1954, at the Upper Spruce Creek Presbyterian Church, she married Earl LeRoy Carper, who preceded her in death in January of 1970. She is survived by three children, Judy N. Richard of PA Furnace, Edward C. Carper and his wife, Aimee, of Malta, NY, Ronald E. Carper and his wife, Tammy, of Sewell, NJ; four grandchildren, Benjamin Richard, Kiersten, Ashley and Rachael Carper. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Clark Harpster, Jr. Mary was a 1950 graduate of State College High School. She retired from the Pennsylvania Furnace Post Office as the Post Master. Mary was a lifetime member of the Upper Spruce Creek Presbyterian Church where she also served as a Deacon. She was also a member of the Baileyville Grange #1991. Mary volunteered at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Private burial will be at Graysville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Upper Spruce Creek Presbyterian Church, 2620 Spruce Creek Rd, Pennsylvania Furnace, PA 16865 or to the Graysville Cemetery Association, PO Box 102, Pennsylvania Furnace, PA 6885. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.

Published in Centre Daily Times on May 17, 2020.
