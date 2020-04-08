Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary E. Seitz. View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary E. Seitz May 16, 1943April 6, 2020 Mary E. Seitz, 76, of Bellefonte, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Centre Crest Nursing Home. Born on May 16, 1943, in Pine Grove Mills, PA, she was the daughter of the late Melvin and Eva Jane (Marshall) Fry. Mary was a graduate of State College Area High School and beautician school. She worked as an office manager at C&W Construction for over 30 years until her retirement. Mary is survived by her two daughters, Debra Spackman and her husband Norman James II of Boalsburg and Linda Ishler and her husband Scott of Bellefonte, her brother, Johnny Fry of Bellefonte and sister, Rosie McClintic of Boalsburg. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren, Laura Hopple, Christina Spackman, Bradley Ishler, Heather Ishler, Taylor Spackman, Brandon Islher, and one great-grandchild, Aspen Ishler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one grandson, Brian James Spackman and two sisters, Carol Dry and Sally Mothersbaugh. Mary enjoyed shopping, crocheting, spending time in the casino, watching various tv shows but her greatest joy in life was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchild. Graveside services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and will be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary's memory to Centre Crest at 502 E. Howard Street and at 1375 Martin Street, Ste 206, State College, PA 16803. Online condolences may be made to the family at

Mary E. Seitz May 16, 1943April 6, 2020 Mary E. Seitz, 76, of Bellefonte, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Centre Crest Nursing Home. Born on May 16, 1943, in Pine Grove Mills, PA, she was the daughter of the late Melvin and Eva Jane (Marshall) Fry. Mary was a graduate of State College Area High School and beautician school. She worked as an office manager at C&W Construction for over 30 years until her retirement. Mary is survived by her two daughters, Debra Spackman and her husband Norman James II of Boalsburg and Linda Ishler and her husband Scott of Bellefonte, her brother, Johnny Fry of Bellefonte and sister, Rosie McClintic of Boalsburg. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren, Laura Hopple, Christina Spackman, Bradley Ishler, Heather Ishler, Taylor Spackman, Brandon Islher, and one great-grandchild, Aspen Ishler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one grandson, Brian James Spackman and two sisters, Carol Dry and Sally Mothersbaugh. Mary enjoyed shopping, crocheting, spending time in the casino, watching various tv shows but her greatest joy in life was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchild. Graveside services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and will be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary's memory to Centre Crest at 502 E. Howard Street and at 1375 Martin Street, Ste 206, State College, PA 16803. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.