Mary E. (Russler) Voytek March 10, 1936 September 10, 2019 Mary E. (Russler) Voytek, 83, died at 10:30 am, Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Centre Crest Nursing Home, Bellefonte. She was born on March 10, 1936 in Belleville, PA. She is preceded by her father Paul W. Russler and mother Annabelle Jackson Russler. Survivors: Husband John M Voytek, who resides at their home who was married on March 2, 2011, children, Gail Reese of McAlevy's Fort, Susan K. Taylor & husband Chris of Bellefonte and Cheryl R. Stamm and husband Denny of Bellefonte; 6 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Beverly Bell of Reedsville, Kay Estright and husband Gary of Granville, sister-in-law, Eleanor Immel of Greensburg, PA. Mary retired in 2006 from Brookline Nursing Home where she worked in the laundry department. Prior to that, she was employed at Centre Engineering in State College as a printer. She also did waitressing at the Red Horse Tavern in Pleasant Gap. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Belleville. Mary was terrific homemaker and loved to bake, cook and do canning. She was a fantastic housekeeper, and was very meticulous and taught her daughters to do things right the first time. She was a great Mother and she loved her family and her pets. A memorial service for close friends and family will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Belleville, with Pastor Ela Robertson officiating. Burial will take place at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery following the service. Her family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Saturday. Arrangements are under the care of Henderson Funeral Home, Inc., 3813 West Main Street, Belleville, PA 17004.

