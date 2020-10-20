Mary Elizabeth Bucha April 8, 1932 -October 16, 2020 Mary Elizabeth Bucha age, 88, of Blawnox, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward J. Bucha, whom she married on June 20, 1953 at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Grassflat, PA; brother, Joseph Kolivosky; her parents, Andrew and Mary (Humenay) Kolivosky, and two infant sisters, Helen and Bernadette. Survived by her two sons, Edward R. (Christine) and Timothy J. (Pamela) Bucha; three grandchildren, Blaise, Emily and Paige Bucha; sister, Anna Rudella of Windburne, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary was born on April 8, 1932 in Philipsburg, PA. She worked for Sears Roebuck & Co. for 35 years in the Women's Clothing Department at its East Liberty store. She was an active member of the Sears Roebuck & Co. Retirement Group. Mary was a member of St. Scholastic Parish in Aspinwall, where she was an active member of the Christian Mother's Association and the Resurrection Choir. She enjoyed regular visits to the Senior Center in Sharpsburg and participated in many of its activities. Mary was active in many community organizations, including the Aspinwall Fire Department Women's Auxiliary and Chalfant House. Mary was a long-time member of the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 4-7pm at the Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., 930 Center Avenue, Blawnox, PA 15238. Family and friends to gather for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Scholastica Church, 309 Brilliant Ave, Aspinwall, PA 15215 on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 10am. Please meet at the church. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery, Sharpsburg to follow. www.thomasmsmithfh.com