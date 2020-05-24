Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Evans May 21, 1934-May 21, 2020 Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Evans, 86, of (Gearhartville) RD Philipsburg, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at her residence. Betty was born on May 21, 1934, in Gearhartville, a daughter of the late Jacob and Mary Mandel. Betty is survived by one daughter, Evelyn K. "Eve" Evans and her husband, David C. Shaffer, of Philipsburg; one son, Michael R. Evans and his wife, Vonda, of (Bailey Settlement) RD Clearfield; three grandchildren: Nicole Shaffer, Catherine Evans and Ralph Evans; and one brother, John Mandel and his wife, Ann. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family with Fr. George Hnatko, officiating. Interment will be in St. Vladimir's Orthodox Cemetery, Ramey. Memorial contributions may be made in Betty's memory to St. Jude Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Myasthenia Gravis Association of Western Pa, 490 E. North Ave., Suite 400, Pittsburgh, Pa 15212, phone (412) 566-1545. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 24, 2020.