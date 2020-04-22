Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Elizabeth Hanson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Elizabeth Hanson May 15, 1930 - April 12, 2020 Mary Elizabeth "Bet sey" Hanson (nee France) died peacefully Sunday morning, April 12, 2020 at Wesley Woods, in Newnan, GA. She was born on May 15, 1930 in Philipsburg, Pennsylvania to the late William A. France and Elizabeth France. Betsey was raised in Philipsburg and graduated from Phillipsburg High School. She attended Marjorie Webster Junior College in Washington, DC, and continued her education at The Pennsylvania State University where she graduated with a degree in Elementary Education and met the love of her life, her husband John. She enjoyed reading, history, art, antiques, needlework, and her beloved scottish terriers. Her enviable blue hydrangeas were always in bloom in the Spring, a Times crossword regularly complete by the afternoon, and her culinary skills often on display. She was an anglophile and enjoyed traveling throughout Europe, particularly England and Italy. Betsey was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was preceded in death by her husband John Hanson and son David Hanson. She is survived by her sister Sara Radomsky (Sally), brother William A France, Jr. (Bill), her son John Robert Hanson II (Jay) and his wife Kathy, her daughter-in-law Bryn (David Hanson), her daughter Ellen Hanson and her husband Marcello Berzeri, six grandchildren, including Jennifer Hanson, John Hanson (Stephanie), Lillian Hanson, Dylan Hanson, Leandro Berzeri and Gianluca Berzeri, and great-granddaughter Wesley Hanson. Betsey and John were married for 62 years, residents of Cheshire, CT for 50 years and more recently Peachtree City, GA. Her life will be celebrated at a later date when friends and family are once again able to gather together. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen foundation at

