Mary Elizabeth Lucas
November 9, 2020
Phillipsburg, Pennsylvania - Mary Elizabeth Lucas passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Windy Hill Village. Family and Friends will be received on Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 10 AM – 11 AM at the Berean Bible Fellowship, 360 Race St., Fleming. The funeral service will follow at 11 AM.
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home 201 Spring St., Milesburg.
Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhome.com


Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Berean Bible Fellowship
NOV
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Berean Bible Fellowship
Funeral services provided by
Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home
201 Spring Street
Milesburg, PA 16853
(814) 355-7551
