Mary Elizabeth (Lucas) Ammerman October 2, 1921-February 15, 2020 Mary Elizabeth (Lucas) Ammerman was at peace and passed from this life on February 15, 2020 at Centre Crest in Bellefonte. She was born on October 2, 1921 at the family homestead in Unionville, the youngest of three children of Boyd L. and Flora V. (Holt) Lucas. She attended Unionville schools, and graduated from Bellefonte High School in 1940. On August 11, 1947 she married Lawrence E. Ammerman who preceded her in death August 15, 2019. Mary was very active in the Unionville United Methodist Church and community in her younger years. She enjoyed crocheting, and her home and family were always priorities. She looked forward to holidays and family gatherings. In 1998, for health reasons she moved to Bellefonte with her daughter and son-in-law. She enjoyed playing cards and was active in the Bellefonte Senior Center for a number of years. When she lost her eyesight she enjoyed listening to her books and music. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Dale McElwee of Bellefonte, one grandson, Mark P. (Beth) Rossman of Bellefonte, a great-granddaughter, Courtney L. Rossman (Sam Haesler) and a great-great-granddaughter, Letty J. Haesler. Mary was the last of her generation. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, E. Pauline Fisher, her brother, Samuel H. Lucas, her son, Larry Ammerman, her four grandchildren, Larry E. Ammerman II, Joseph C. Ammerman, Michael A. Rossman, Sheri L. Rossman and a great-granddaughter, Emily L. Rossman. Per Mary's wishes there will not be a public viewing. Friends may come to gather with family to celebrate her life on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 2 PM 3 PM at the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg. The funeral service will follow at 3 PM with Pastor Ronald E. Baker officiating. Interment will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Union Twp., Centre Co. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at Centre Crest for all their care and consideration during Mother's stay with them. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg. Published in Centre Daily Times on Feb. 19, 2020

