Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Elizabeth "Molly" Sieg. View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary (Molly) Elizabeth Sieg September 14, 1934 April 21, 2020 Mary Elizabeth Sieg, 85, of Bellefonte, passed away at home on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Born in Bellefonte on September 14, 1934, she was the daughter of the late George Samuel and Mary Catherine (Thal) Kellerman. On May 9th, 1953 she married her beloved husband, William Philip Sieg, III, who preceded her in death on September 30th, 2012 after sharing 59 years of marriage. Mary was a graduate of Bellefonte High School. She dedicated her life to raising her family and taking care of her home. She is survived by three children, Cay Hoy (Jim), of Bellefonte, Betsy Toner (Rick), of Beech Creek, and William W. Sieg (Melissa), of Mingoville. Also surviving are six grandchildren: Carrie Swanger, Melissa Mortensen, Jim Hoy, Nikki Ingram, BJ Sieg, and Mandee Davis, and 15 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, George Kellerman, and one sister, Jane Confer. Mary was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Bellefonte. She was also a member of the Nittany Country Club and the Women's Golf League, where she was the 1976 Champion. She enjoyed attending golf matches, swim meets, any sports, plays, cheer, dance recitals, and many other activities that her family was participating in. They could always count on Nan to be there. She was the family "super-fan." Her kids, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren could always look out and see her "whistle them on!" Funeral Mass and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary's memory to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church at 134 E. Bishop Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family at

Mary (Molly) Elizabeth Sieg September 14, 1934 April 21, 2020 Mary Elizabeth Sieg, 85, of Bellefonte, passed away at home on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Born in Bellefonte on September 14, 1934, she was the daughter of the late George Samuel and Mary Catherine (Thal) Kellerman. On May 9th, 1953 she married her beloved husband, William Philip Sieg, III, who preceded her in death on September 30th, 2012 after sharing 59 years of marriage. Mary was a graduate of Bellefonte High School. She dedicated her life to raising her family and taking care of her home. She is survived by three children, Cay Hoy (Jim), of Bellefonte, Betsy Toner (Rick), of Beech Creek, and William W. Sieg (Melissa), of Mingoville. Also surviving are six grandchildren: Carrie Swanger, Melissa Mortensen, Jim Hoy, Nikki Ingram, BJ Sieg, and Mandee Davis, and 15 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, George Kellerman, and one sister, Jane Confer. Mary was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Bellefonte. She was also a member of the Nittany Country Club and the Women's Golf League, where she was the 1976 Champion. She enjoyed attending golf matches, swim meets, any sports, plays, cheer, dance recitals, and many other activities that her family was participating in. They could always count on Nan to be there. She was the family "super-fan." Her kids, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren could always look out and see her "whistle them on!" Funeral Mass and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary's memory to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church at 134 E. Bishop Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close