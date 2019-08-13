Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ellen Woodward. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Mary Ellen Woodward December 13, 1918August 6, 2019 Mary Ellen Woodward, 100, of State College, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Foxdale Village Retirement Community. Born December 13, 1918 in Richmond, IN, she was a daughter of the late Walter C. and Catherine (Hartman) Woodward. She spent her early years in Richmond. Mary Ellen attended Earlham College, also in Richmond, where her father had served as Professor of History. Before graduating, she transferred to the University of Arizona, where she received her Bachelors Degree in 1942 and was awarded membership in Phi Beta Kappa and Phi Kappa Phi honor societies. She then began graduate studies at the University of Colorado, where she received a Masters Degree in Library Science. In addition, she attended programs at the celebrated French School at Middlebury College in Vermont and was fluent in French, German and Russian. After completing her education, Mary Ellen began work as a Library Administrator for the Information Agency of the US Government, which promoted "public international diplomacy." During her 22 years there, she was mostly stationed in Washington, D.C., but she also helped to create the first American library in Pakistan living for three years in Lahore, before moving on to work for two more years in Bombay, India. She spent her remaining years before retirement back in Washington, D.C. She was a member of the Friends Meeting in State College and enjoyed reading, traveling, nature and classical music. Her personal heroes were Thomas Jefferson and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Mary Ellen is survived by her sister Elisabeth W. Krauss of Rhinebeck, NY, two nieces, three nephews and six grandnieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister Bernice W. Hay. A private family memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to either Foxdale Village Retirement Community, 500 E Marylyn Ave, State College, PA 16801 or Friends Meeting - State College, 611 E Prospect Ave, State College, PA 16801 Arrangements have been entrusted to Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services, State College. A guestbook can be signed or condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Aug. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close