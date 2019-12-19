Mary F. Bennett January 18, 1942 ~ December 17, 2019 Mary F. Bennett, 77, of Bellefonte, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center. Born on January 18, 1942, in Lock Haven, she was the daughter of the late William Keefer and Janet (Shortledge) Thomas. On September 10, 1977, in Lock Haven, she married Robert W. Bennett. Robert passed away on August 10, 2009. Mary is a 1960 graduate of Upper Darby High School. She was of the Catholic Faith. She was a Quality Control Manager for Corning Glass Works in State College, retiring after 27 years of service. Mary enjoy playing Bingo, attending the Grange Fair, watching Penn State Football games and was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan. She was wonderful cook. Everyone loved her raisin filled cookies. She was very big hearted, helping anyone in need. Her biggest joy was spending time with her grandson, "Bubba". Mary is survived by one daughter, Robin K. Horner and her husband, Jeffrey, of Bellefonte and the apple in her eye grandson, Bennett J. "Bubba" Horner. Also surviving is her brother, Edward Thomas and his wife, Eleanor, of Royersford, PA; sister, Mary Keefer of Virginia Beach, VA, and by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by two brothers; Samuel Keeler and Joseph Thomas, and by her best friend, Kay Burke. A Celebration of Life to honor Mary will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the donor's choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Kader-Neff Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 135 Main St. Howard. An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.kader-neff.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Dec. 19, 2019