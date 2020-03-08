Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary-Frances Gregory. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary-Frances Gregory January 24, 1923 - February 20, 2020 Mary-Frances Gregory (Molly) passed away at Foxdale Village on February 20, 2020. She was born January 24, 1923 in Weatherly, Pa to Wade and Ruth (Fuller) Gregory, one of 5 children. Molly is survived by her brother Wade Gregory, Arlington, VA, her sister Louise Redlitz, La Jolla, CA, her daughters Linna Muschlitz, State College, PA and Barbara Seltzer, Scottsdale AZ, and her granddaughter Jennifer Oursland, Philadelphia, PA. At 16 she attended college at Penn State Hazelton campus, later transferring to the main campus and graduating in 1943 with a degree in psychology. While at Penn State she was a member of the Pi Lambda Theta and Psi Chi sororities. During her senior year she accepted a job at the Pratt and Whitney aircraft company, Hartford, CT where she used her degree in Industrial Psychology working alongside male machinists building aircraft engines during WWII. Later, at age 20, she moved to NYC accepting a human resources job in banking. In 1945 she joined the crowd in Times Square to welcome the GIs coming home. Molly married William (Bill) L. Muschlitz in 1948 and established a home in State College. She embraced feminism, taking her family name after her divorce in the early 60's. Molly was politically active throughout her life being a dedicated proponent of social justice, equal rights, and environmental/ecological preservation. She was a member of AAUW, League of Women Voters, University Women, Global Connections, Unitarian Universalist Congregation, and the Democratic party. A lifelong supporter and participant with the Penn State Alumni Association, she was often the oldest graduate at reunions. She was on campus to watch the sculpting of the Nittany Lion Shrine by Hans Warnecke. Molly was active in supporting the arts attending music, theater, and dance performances and being a patron of the Palmer Museum. She participated in University club activities and especially enjoyed ballroom dancing and belonged to Center Squares (square dancing). Molly married Richard (Dick) Byerly in 1987. For several years they spent the winters in Vero Beach, Fl. Dick passed away in 2011 and a few years later Molly moved to Foxdale Village. Molly will be remembered for always having a welcoming smile, an independent spirit, and a lively personality. A celebration of Molly's life will be held Saturday, March 28, from 2-4:30 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Centre County, 780 Waupelani Drive Extension, State College. In lieu of ?owers, a contribution may be made to the AAUW State College Branch Scholarship Fund through the Centre Foundation at:

