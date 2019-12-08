Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary G. Corman. View Sign Service Information Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services P. C. - State College 1034 Benner Pike State College , PA 16801 (814)-234-0332 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary G. Corman May 6, 1932December 5, 2019 Mary G. Corman of Bel- lefonte passed away at the Wynwood House of State College on December 5, 2019. Born May 6, 1932, she was the daughter of the late William O. and Mary K. ( Shuey) Gross. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Corman in 2011, who she married in 1960. Mary was also preceded in death by her sisters, Beverly Aikey and Dolores Roth and brothers, William F. Gross and Bobby A. Gross. Mary was the last of her generation. Mary is survived by one daughter, Kimberly Smeltzer and husband Dondi of Bellefonte. In addition to her parents and husband Mary was preceded in death by a son James Scott Corman who passed in 1982. Mary is also survived by grandchildren, Kelsey Singer of Bellefonte, Courtney Dillon and her husband Matthew of Bellefonte. She graduated from Bellefonte Area High School in 1950. Mary was elected by the Bellefonte High School in 1949 as their candidate to the Flaming Foliage Festival held in Renovo, PA. Mary worked for Centre county Government in the Election Office retiring in 1992 after 18 years of service. After retiring, she enjoyed reading, cooking, shopping, and volunteering at Centre Crest Nursing Home, and most of all spending time with her granddaughters Kelsey & Courtney. She also loved spending time with Ava and Gracie her favorite dogs. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Bellefonte. There will be no public visitation at her request and the funeral will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary's memory to Pets Come First, 2451 General Potter Highway, Centre Hall, PA 16828. A guestbook may be signed or condolences sent to

Mary G. Corman May 6, 1932December 5, 2019 Mary G. Corman of Bel- lefonte passed away at the Wynwood House of State College on December 5, 2019. Born May 6, 1932, she was the daughter of the late William O. and Mary K. ( Shuey) Gross. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Corman in 2011, who she married in 1960. Mary was also preceded in death by her sisters, Beverly Aikey and Dolores Roth and brothers, William F. Gross and Bobby A. Gross. Mary was the last of her generation. Mary is survived by one daughter, Kimberly Smeltzer and husband Dondi of Bellefonte. In addition to her parents and husband Mary was preceded in death by a son James Scott Corman who passed in 1982. Mary is also survived by grandchildren, Kelsey Singer of Bellefonte, Courtney Dillon and her husband Matthew of Bellefonte. She graduated from Bellefonte Area High School in 1950. Mary was elected by the Bellefonte High School in 1949 as their candidate to the Flaming Foliage Festival held in Renovo, PA. Mary worked for Centre county Government in the Election Office retiring in 1992 after 18 years of service. After retiring, she enjoyed reading, cooking, shopping, and volunteering at Centre Crest Nursing Home, and most of all spending time with her granddaughters Kelsey & Courtney. She also loved spending time with Ava and Gracie her favorite dogs. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Bellefonte. There will be no public visitation at her request and the funeral will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary's memory to Pets Come First, 2451 General Potter Highway, Centre Hall, PA 16828. A guestbook may be signed or condolences sent to www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Dec. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close