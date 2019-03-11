Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary J. Claar. View Sign

Mary J. Claar October 5, 1956March 5, 2019 Martha J. Claar, 62, of State College, formerly of Holl-idaysburg away Tuesday at Centre Crest Nursing Home after an extended battle with cancer. She was born in Altoona, daughter of the late Benjamin H. and Ruth E. (McCool) Claar Surviving are a sister, Barbara C. Lenox and husband, Ronald S., of State College; two nephews: Jason Lenox and David Claar; and two great-nephews: Blaine W. and Duncan K. Lenox. She was preceded in death by a brother, Benjamin. Martha graduated from Hollidaysburg Area High School in 1974 and Elizabethtown College in 1978, where she her received bachelor's degree in accounting. She was the former proprietress of Holliday Picture Frames. She grew up attending Queen Gospel Hall, and most recently attended First United Methodist Church in Hollidaysburg. Martha enjoyed spending time with her family, reading and playing cards with friends. Friends will be received 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Sorge Funeral Home Inc., Hollidaysburg,www.sorgefuneralhome.com, where a memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. Thursday, John Diehl officiating. Inurnment will be at Alto-Reste Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Center County Meals on Wheels or the Bob Perks Fund.

