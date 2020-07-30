1/1
Mary J. Robinson
Mary J. Robinson December 12, 1931 July 28, 2020 Mary J. Robison, 88, of Bellefonte, formerly of Pleasant Gap, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Centre Crest Nursing Home. Born in Bellefonte on December 12, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Jay Irvin and Zora (Stewart) Schlegel. She was married to her husband, Donald E. Robison, who survives at home. Mary was a 1950 graduate of Bellefonte High School. She served in the United States Army from 1950 until she was honorably discharged in 1955. She later served and retired from the 112th Air National Guard. During her time in the service, she was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. In addition to her husband, Donald, she is survived by one daughter, Dana Warrender (Mark) of Bellefonte and one son-in-law, Jackie Williams of Howard; six grandchildren: Jennifer Lego (James) of Tyrone, Tyler Williams of Howard, Caleb Bechdel (Rachel) of King Ferry, New York, Ashley Tressler (Tony) of Bellefonte, Brett Warrender (Lizzy) of Hawaii, and Derek Warrender of Bellefonte; and seven great-grandchildren: Dillon and Corbin Lego, Autumn and Fauna Bechdel, Viola and Ries Warrender, and Eleanor Tressler. Also surviving are two sisters, Myra Burlew of Florida, and Beverly Burdette of Pennsylvania, and two brothers, Daniel Schlegel of Florida, and Frazier Schlegel of Pennsylvania. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death in October 2015 by one daughter, Sabrina Williams, four brothers, Jay Schlegel, James Schlegel, Warren Schlegel, and Gary Schlegel; four sisters, Zora Brandt, Genevieve Pannier, Gloria Oliver, and Nancy Wenzel; three half-brothers, Irvin Schlegel, William Schlegel, and Charles Schlegel; one half-sister, Helen Bloom, and her special brother-in-law, Ed Pannier. She enjoyed watching old movies and loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. Funeral services and burial will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. Memorial contributions may be made in Mary's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Centre Daily Times on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wetzler Funeral Service Inc
206 N Spring St
Bellefonte, PA 16823
(814) 355-4261
