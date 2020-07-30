Mary Jane Buchan April 30, 1942 ~ July 27, 2020 Mary Jane Buchan, 78, of State College, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, July 27, 2020, following an extended illness. Mary Jane was born April 30, 1942, in Potter Township, Centre County. She was the daughter of the late LeRoy P. and Edna R. Stoner Horner. On September 10, 1977, in State College, she married Thompson A. Buchan, who survives at home. In addition to her husband, Mary Jane will be ever-remembered in our hearts and sadly missed by her three children, Kenneth J. Corl of Centre Hall, Ronald P. Corl and his wife, Wendy, of State College and Andrea L. Fryer and her husband, Robert, of Pleasant Gap. She was most proud of her three grandchildren, Roman and Spencer Corl, and Elizabeth Jane Fryer, and was anxiously awaiting the arrival of her third grandson this November. Also surviving is one brother, James L. Horner and his wife, Brenda, of State College, brother-in-law John L. Buchan and his wife, Betsy Buchan, of Woolrich, and numerous nieces and nephews. After graduating from State College High School in 1960, Mary Jane started her customer service banking career with Mount Nittany Savings and Loan Association. She truly enjoyed her interactions with customers and after nearly 50 years in banking, she retired from Nittany Bank. Mary Jane deeply loved her family and friends and always put the needs of them above her own. She treasured the times when her family was all together, especially during the holidays. Christmas was one of her favorite times of the year. She enjoyed cooking for her family, reading books, bowling, watching her daily soap operas, watching the birds while on her back-porch swing, eating chocolate and sweets, and traveling. One of her most favorite places to visit was Rehoboth Beach, where she would get up early every morning to walk along the beach and watch the beautiful sunrise. She was a member of the Pine Hall Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir for many years. The family of Mary Jane would like to give special thanks to the caregivers of Home Instead Senior Care and the nurses and aides from Asera Care Hospice. They all went above and beyond to care for Mary Jane and give her comfort during the last year and a half. As her grandchildren now say, Grammy is in heaven wearing her angel wings and watching over all of us. Family and friends will be received from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton St., State College. Due to Covid-19, the funeral service will be for immediate family on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the funeral home, with the Reverend Susan Williamson officiating. Entombmentwill be in the Mausoleum at Centre County Memorial Park. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed for the visitation and funeral service. Memorial contributions may be made to Centre Life Link, 125 Puddintown Rd, State College, PA 16801 or to the Pine Hall Lutheran Church, 1760 W College Ave, State College, PA 16801. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com
