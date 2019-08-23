Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jane Confer. View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Jane Confer November 3, 1929 ~ August 21, 2019 Mary Jane Confer, 89, of Bellefonte, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College. Born in Youngstown, Ohio, on November 3, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Raymond E. and Violet Ruth (Williams) Young. She was married to her beloved husband, William K. Roan, who preceded her in death on September 7, 1967. Mary Jane found love again and married Donald L. Confer, who preceded her in death on June 24, 2000. Mary Jane was a graduate of Bellefonte Area High School and attended nursing school in Philadelphia. She worked as a nurse at Willowbank Hospital and dedicated her life to raising her family. She is survived by her four children, William R. Roan (Diane), Cathy E. Spotts (Gary), Teresa M. Harter (Doug), and Linda Watson (Will); daughter-in-law, Diane L. Roan, two sons-in-law, Steve Balash (Phyllis) and Gerald Corl, 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Also surviving are two sisters, Peggy Brooks and Dora N. Hiles, and one brother, Raymond "Tip" Young. In addition to her first and second husbands, and her parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Pamela Corl and Sandra Balash, one son, David Roan, a step-daughter, Dawn Confer, a granddaughter, Jennifer Balash, and one brother, James E. Young. Mary Jane was faithfully devoted to the Coleville Wesleyan Church. She enjoyed picnics with her family and friends and feeding lots of children. During her later years, she helped with daycare and became "Gram" to many children in this area. She will be missed by all who were blessed enough to know her. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. Memorial contributions may be made in Mary Jane's memory to the Coleville Wesleyan Church at 140 Upper Coleville Road, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family at

