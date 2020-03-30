Mary Jane Kidd Mary Jane Kidd, 62 of State College, passed away Wednesday March 25, 2020 in Danville. Born in Lewistown and raised in Mount Union, Pa she is the daughter of Cheerful R. Kerlin Kidd and the late John Walter Kidd Sr. She was a graduate of Mount Union Area Jr./Sr. High School and South Hills Business School, State College. She worked at The Beacon Lodge School For The Blind, K-Mart and was a secretary for HRB Singer. Mary loved her cats and enjoyed decorating and keeping her home. She learned to knit and crochet from her 4th grade teacher, Mrs. Thomas, and went on to teach others in her family. She made many beautiful afghans which she shared with her family. Mary was proud to graduate in the first Medical Secretarial class from South Hills Business School. She had many struggles in her life, but persevered in her Faith. Surviving are sisters Rose Baker-Huff and husband Rick and Dorcas L. Helton and husband Paul, brothers Russell F. Kidd and John W. Kidd, Jr.; her significant other for 30 years Robert L. Hamman; and many nieces and nephews as well as cousins. Mary's family would like to extend much gratitude to all the staff, doctors, nurses and hospice personnel at Danville Hospital who cared for Mary like she was Family. Blessings! Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Centre Daily Times on Mar. 30, 2020