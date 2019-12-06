Mary Jane Wertz January 31, 1948 December 1, 2019 Surrounded by her loving family, Mary Jane Wertz of Howard, passed from this life at her home on December 1, 2019. She was 71. Born January 31, 1948 in Bellefonte, she was a daughter of the late Ralph H. and Lucille L. "Yearick" Rote. On December 19, 1963, she married the love of her life, Blair O. Wertz, who preceded her in death. Mary was employed at the former Corning Glass Works, but her main responsibility, which she took seriously, was taking care of her family. She was known for her many talented craft skills. Most important to her, Mary Jane loved spoiling her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by a daughter, Shirley A. Stankiewicz, and her husband Dave, of Fredericksburg; two sons, Blair H. Wertz, and his wife Christine, of Millmont; and Clint H. Wertz, and his wife Sheila, of Loganton; seven grandchildren, Brandi, Orian, Donald, CJ, Nobellee, Jaclyn and Marshal; as well as ten great grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by two sisters, Amy and Jacqueline; and one brother, Paul. In accordance with Mary Jane's wishes, there are no services. Contributions in her memory may be given to the , 1375 Martin Street, Ste. 206, State College, PA 16803. Arrangements are under the direction of Steven R. Neff Funeral Home in Millheim. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stevenrnefffuneralhome.com
Published in Centre Daily Times on Dec. 6, 2019