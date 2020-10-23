Mary Jo Snook February 7, 1963 ~ October 21, 2020 Mary Jo Snook, 57, of Snow Shoe, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Born on February 7, 1963, in Bellefonte, she was the daughter of the late Donald P and Wava J. (Witherow) Doherty. In the spring of 1992, she married Ronald G. Snook who passed away on November 20, 2003. Mary Jo was a 1981 graduate of Bald Eagle Area High School. For over 20 years, she worked as a waitress, at Sapp Brothers Truck Stop in Clearfield. Recently, she worked as a waitress at the Quehanna Motor Lodge in Karthaus. She was of the Methodist Faith. Mary Jo enjoyed all kinds of crafts, making things for family and friends. She loved to ride her side by side in the woods and enjoyed natures beauty. Some of the other things Mary Jo enjoyed was going to the casinos, going to the beach, and yard sales, where she would gather her treasures. She was a social member of the Clarence Moose and Clarence Democratic Club where she would spend hours socializing with all her friends. Mary Jo is survived by her son, Ronald P. Snook of Grassflat, one brother, Paul C. Doherty of Snow Shoe and one nephew, Sean P. Doherty of Snow Shoe. Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents and husband. There will be a visitation on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 6-8pm with a Women of the Moose Memorial Service at 7:45pm. Burial will be private at the Pleasant Hills Methodist Cemetery in Grassflat with Pastor Catherine Dittman officiating. Following CDC recommendations, social distancing is encouraged, and face coverings will be required at all services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St. Snow Shoe. An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com
.