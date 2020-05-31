Mary Josephine (Sweeney) Simkins Mary Josephine (Sweeney) Simkins peacefully passed away on May 13, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul, and is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer Simkins-Bullock and Wesley Bullock, her son, Stephen Simkins, and her four grandchildren, Olivia Simkins Bullock, Carson Bullock, Evangeline Simkins and Elora Simkins. Mary Jo spent her early years in Missouri where she met her husband, Paul, when she was in the 8th grade. They were truly life-long companions. Mary Jo was an accomplished violinist performing with the St. Louis Philharmonic as well as several community orchestras throughout her life, including the State College Symphony. Mary Jo was also an educatorboth music education and business education. She earned a Master's degree in an era when it was still unusual for women to pursue higher education. Mary Jo was a resident of State College, PA from 1959 until 2008. She worked at PSU and at South Hills Business College in business education. Because of her own work and that of her husband, who was a professor of Geography, Mary Jo was very proud to be a member of the Penn State community and long-time member of AAUW. She and Paul were happy book slingers for the AAUW book sale for many years. Mary Jo spent the remainder of her life in the Toledo area to be close to family there. She will be greatly missed.



