Mary K. Viehdorfer January 10, 1932-February 10, 1932 Mary K. Viehdorfer, 88, of Pine Glen, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center. Born on January 10, 1932, in Clarence, she was the daughter of the late John and Susie Scrab Kormanec. On June 30, 1951 she married Stanley M. Viehdorfer. Stanley passed away on January 28, 1996. Mary attended the Clarence School. She was a member the of the Queen of Archangels Parish Church in Clarence. She was a homemaker. Mary always started her day by drinking a cup of coffee and continued drinking coffee all day. She enjoyed cooking and tending to her family and their needs. Family came before anything to Mary. She liked to work on puzzles and enjoyed playing bingo. She treasured the holidays with her family and looked forward to parties, especially birthday parties. Mary is survived by four children, Randy E. Viehdorfer and his wife, Cheryl, of Moshannon, Patrick M. Viehdorfer of Pine Glen, Sandy J. Hall of Snow Shoe and Denise R. Bucha and her husband, Ron, of Moshannon, one brother, Michael Kormanec, and his wife, "Cookie", of Buffalo, NY, seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Along with her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by one son in law, Donald "Pork" Hall, three brothers, John Kormanec, Andy Kormanec, and Edward Kormanec, and one sister, Annie Streightiff. Following Mary's wishes, all services will be private. She will be laid to rest at Askey Cemetery in Moshannon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Snow Shoe EMS, PO Box 271, Snow Shoe, PA 16874. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St., Snow Shoe. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at

