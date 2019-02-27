Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary L. Moser. View Sign

Mary L. Moser March 27, 1937 February 25, 2019 Mary L. Moser, 81 of Bellefonte, passed away at Mount Nittany Medical Center, on Monday, February 25, 2019. Mary was born on March 27, 1937 in Bellefonte, a daughter of the late James H. and Mary Eason McClincy. Her husband, George N. Moser, preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, Obadiah Moser of Jersey Shore, also surviving are her two grandsons, Stephen Moser and Aaron Moser. Mary is also survived her brothers, Robert L. McClincy of Pennsville NJ, Ralph V. (Lethia) McClincy of Bellefonte and Linn (Loretta) McClincy of Milesburg. Mary was of the Protestant faith. Before her retirement, she worked at Woolrich as a seamstress. Mary enjoyed sewing, computer games, and playing cards with her neighbors. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by 3 brothers and 3 sisters. Services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg, PA Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc. com

Published in Centre Daily Times on Feb. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close