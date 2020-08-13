1/1
Mary L. Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary L. Smith January 31, 1935 ~ August 10, 2020 Mary L Smith, 85 Casanova (Munson) passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. She was born on January 31, 1935 in Casanova (Munson), PA, the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Nowatka) Kress. Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be remembered as a loving and kind person. Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband, James K. Smith, who were wed on September 27, 1952. Mary is survived by her daughter Shelley L. Ruhl (Terry) of Surfside Beach, SC and her son James K. Smith, II (Karen) of Lemont, PA. three grandsons: Benjamin J. Smith (Renee) of Clarksville, PA; Chad J. Smith (Jennifer) of Warriors Mark, PA and Curtis F. Smith (Caitlin) of (Casanova) Munson, PA, and six great grandchildren, Chance, Cole, Elyse, Quinn, Owen and Ethan, and one on the way. She was a 1952 graduate of Philipsburg High School and received her RN in 1958 from Clearfield School of Nursing. She loved reading, traveling and quilting, winning numerous ribbons at the Clearfield County Fairs. Mary was also devoted to her beloved dachshunds, especially Abbey, Rudy, Wolfie, Spanky and Snoopy. Family and friends are welcome from 11 to 12:00 Noon on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Strange and Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, PA. Interment will be private at Allport Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to, Clearfield County S.P.C.A., 275 21 st Street, Clearfield, PA 16830.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Aug. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Centre Daily Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved