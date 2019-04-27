Mary Lou Cole Mary Lou Cole, 66, of Warriors. Mark died Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the Hearthside Nursing Home, State College. She was born May 3, 1952 in Philipsburg a daughter of the late Aaron and Lavaughn Grace (Hamer) Cole, Sr. She is survived by a daughter, Heidi Cole of State College and longtime companion, Fred Conrad of Conrad Farms, Warriors Mark. Her siblings, Barry Cole (Janice) of Port Matilda, Donna Wood (Kenneth) of Philipsburg, Aaron Cole, Jr. of Osceola, and Martha Curdie of Finleyville, Pa. There are several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Marilyn Lutz of Bellefonte. She was a graduate of Bald Eagle Area High School and had worked as an assembly line worker at Murata-Erie in State College. She always enjoyed camping at Black Moshannon and making crafts. Friends will be received at the Derman Funeral Home, Inc., Tyrone, on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 5 p.m. to the funeral service at 7 p.m. with Pastor Sam Reese officiating. Interment will be at Black Oak Cemetery.

