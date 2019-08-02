Mary Lou Hastings June 10, 1942 - August 1, 2019 Warner Robins Mary Lou Hastings, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by family members at her residence on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Mary Lou was born in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania on June 10, 1942 to the late Harry and Ann Bathurst. She was a wonderful mother and homemaker whose greatest blessing and achievement was her family. In Mary Lou's free time, she enjoyed bowling, golfing, cross stitching, and playing slot machines. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sisters, Shirley and Sandy. Mary Lou is survived by her beloved husband, Allan E. Hastings; daughters, Shawn Huckaby of Cartersville and Beth Hastings of Centerville; sisters, Carol Snook (Charlie) and Judy Davidson (Lew); and brothers, Harry Bathurst (Joan), Jim Bathurst, and Steve Bathurst (Brenda). At the family's request, all services will be private. Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Aug. 2, 2019