Mary Margaret Lovette April 26, 1932-June 21, 2020 Mary Margaret Lovette, 88, of State College died peacefully on Sunday, June 21, 2020 surrounded by her family. Born April 26, 1932 in Pine Township, Indiana County, Pennsylvania, to Rupert and Matilda (Parrish) Farabaugh. She was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in State College. On June 16, 1956 she married George Lovette and they moved to State College. They raised their family and were very involved in the community and with Penn State. They were lifetime Penn State fans for all sports. While George retired from PSU as Emeritus Vice President for Business and Operations she was employed at PSU in the College of Physical Education and Athletic Dean's Office, Club Sports Office and Vocational Education. She and George enjoyed traveling and spending time on Lido Key in Florida. An avid golfer, she enjoyed her time playing with the 9-hole ladies. She also enjoyed socializing with her condo friends both in PA and FL. Mary loved spending time with her kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed everything that involved her family. She was a member of Centre Hills Country Club Women's Golf Association, Penn State Retirees Club, Elks Club #1600 and American Legion Post 245 Auxiliary. She was also a volunteer at the St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Shop. Mary is survived by three daughters, Janice Ann Pearce and husband Richard of Longboat Key, FL; Karen Marie Hughes and husband Tyler of State College and Lisa Kay Lovette and husband Russell of Port Republic, MD. She has five grandchildren, Zachary Eide and his wife Christi of Dunkirk, MD; Kyle Eide of Port Republic, MD; Casey Eide and his wife Kristin of Port Republic, MD; Tyler Jay Hughes and Alexandria Maglione of Philipsburg, PA and Christine Hughes and Evan Inatome of Philadelphia, PA. She also has six step-grandchildren Megan Pearce Penson of York, PA; Robert Pearce of Howard, PA; Karlee Allgood, Justin Allgood and Tyler Allgood of Maryland and David Rishell of Julian, PA. She has five great-grandchildren - Aubrey and Lincoln Eide of Maryland and Aurora, Archer and Darian Hughes of Philipsburg. Five step-great-grandchildren Avery and Maya Penson of York, PA and Taylor Bumgarner, Joselyn and Tanner Pearce of Howard, PA. Mary also has two sisters Helen Rennie of Erie, PA and Ann Kirsch of Harrisburg, PA and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, George, on December 4, 1997; three brothers Raymond, Leo and Rupert (Fran) Farabaugh, a granddaughter Christine Gilchrist Eide and her parents Matilda and Rupert Farabaugh. The family would like to thank the nurses, aides and pastor of the UPMC Family Hospice. Their care was appreciated. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the George R. and Mary M. Lovette Renaissance Scholarship Fund, Penn State Office of Annual Giving, 2583 Gateway Drive, Bristol Place One, Suite 200, State College, Pennsylvania 16801. A private burial will be at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Nicktown, PA at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jun. 23, 2020.